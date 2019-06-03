wrestling / News
Various News: Video Tour of Jim Cornette’s Famous Wrestling Vault, Scott Dawson Praises Wesley Blake
– VICELAND has released this video where they are given a tour of Jim Cornette’s infamous “Vault of Castle Cornette” full of pro-wrestling memorabilia.
“If it’s happened in professional wrestling since the pioneer days, since the days of the great depression, I have documentation of it here, in this room,” Cornette says.
He also shows off his “prized possession” which is one of ten bound St. Louis wrestling programs from promoter Sam Muchnick.
– The Revival’s Scott Dawson took to Twitter after NXT TakeOver: XXV and put over Wesley Blake of The Forgotten Sons as the modern-day version of Bobby Eaton: “I’m saying this as the ultimate compliment; @TheWWEBlake is the modern day Bobby Eaton. You don’t understand how good he really is until you’re in the ring with him. He’s one of the best in this whole company.”
