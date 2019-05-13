Jim Duggan Says Charlotte Flair Is Carrying On the Family Legacy, Talks Ronda Rousey’s WWE Run

– Hacksaw Jim Duggan spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey and more. Highlights are below:

On Charlotte Flair carrying on her family’s legacy: “Charlotte’s great. I’ve always said that maybe the second or third generation talent is that much more polished. They understood the business that much more. Now you’re getting to even the third generation…I’ve always said WWF was my heyday where I wrestled Dusty, DiBiase and Orton. With WWE I then wrestled Dusty’s kid, DiBiase’s kid and Orton’s kid.”

On stars that grow up in the business: “You just see that the more polished guys are the ones who’ve been in the business longer and have a better understanding of it.”

On Ronda Rousey’s move into wrestling: “That was a natural progression for her to migrate into pro wrestling. You’re not gonna see 20-year careers in MMA. It was a good move for her as she left when she was on top. Piper was one of my best friends and the family gave [Rousey] the blessing for the Rowdy deal. But there’s only one Rowdy and that’s Roddy.”

on the current state of women’s wrestling: “They’re all beautiful, young women out of magazines and stuff… The girls are very talented. The guys have stepped up the athletics and the girls now, they’re doing stuff that Superfly [Jimmy Snuka] wouldn’t have done that in my day. The girls are not only extremely attractive, but they are great wrestlers and are very technical.”

On the crowded WWE roster: “If you’re not carrying the ball, move. You’re gone doing the indies. So, you better believe the people you see out there are the best in the world.”