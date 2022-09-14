Jim Duggan Discusses His Treatment & Recent Battle With Prostate Cancer

– WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Jim Duggan, who recently underwent treatment for prostate cancer.

Jim Duggan on his recent battle with prostate cancer: “I had my prostate taken out last October and I thought hopefully that had taken care of everything, but I got another PSA test, found out that the cancer was still in me. I was very disappointed to say the least. I was really down for a little while but had to go back in and get radiation. I did eight weeks of radiation treatment, but came out, and rang the bell. I’m cancer-free, thank the Lord.”

On not undergoing chemotherapy: “Thank goodness I didn’t have to do that. Chemo is so much worse than radiation. Radiation was almost like an X-ray. You hardly felt anything, you didn’t hear anything.”

On the importance of early detection: “I know it’s a terrifying deal for me and my whole family when everybody hears that, but early detection can save your life. This is my second bout with very aggressive cancers and I’m here to talk about it. So, get your physical, folks.”