– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan at WrestleCon, and he shared some details on his health and recovery after his recent heart ailment and also discussed the origin of his famous 2×4. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Duggan on his heart issue and treatment: “My heart went out of rhythm. They tried to shock it from the outside which didn’t work. So, they went in last week and did a procedure called an ablation where they went in and shocked my heart and got it back into rhythm. So, thank God everything is going good”.

Jim Duggan on his favorite WrestleMania moment: “My favorite moment was Wrestlemania III – 93,000 people – Pontiac Silverdome. To run down in front of all those people with a 2×4 to hit Iron Sheik and hit Nikolia Volkoff. Then standing in the ring with an American flag having 93,000 people chanting ‘USA’ is the thrill of a lifetime.”

Duggan on the origins of using his 2×4 for his gimmick: “Back in the old days, it was a much different business before sports entertainment. Just getting back and forth to the ring was very dangerous. I was out in West Texas where the people would spit at you, and punch you, and kick you. Bruiser Brody, my mentor, came in and said ‘Duggan, if you carry something to the thing, carry something you can use. Forget those feathered boas and sequenced robes. I just happened to look down and said ‘Well, here’s a piece of wood’. I came out waving that piece of wood and it was like parting the Red Sea. The people scattered. I got the ring without getting punched or kicked. I said ‘ This is great'”.