wrestling / News
Jim Duggan Reportedly Hospitalized Due to Unknown Medical Issue
September 21, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan was hospitalized earlier today due to an unknown medical issue. His family stated that Duggan will be unable to make some of his scheduled autograph appearances at today’s Legends of the Ring convention in New Jersey.
On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Jim Duggan and his family.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Signing Mark Henry to a 10 Year Deal, Recalls Reaction Backstage
- Bruce Prichard on Why Waylon Mercy Failed, How Much of It Came From Dan Spivey
- Braun Strowman Responds to Keith Olbermann Taking Shot at Him Being on MLB on FOX
- Dominik Dijakovic Takes Shot at Kenny Omega Over NXT ‘Developmental Talent’ Comments