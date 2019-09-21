wrestling / News

Jim Duggan Reportedly Hospitalized Due to Unknown Medical Issue

September 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Jim Duggan was hospitalized earlier today due to an unknown medical issue. His family stated that Duggan will be unable to make some of his scheduled autograph appearances at today’s Legends of the Ring convention in New Jersey.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Jim Duggan and his family.

