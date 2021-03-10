Jim Johnston Isn’t a Fan of WWE’s Current Music

Jim Johnston is known for being WWE’s music composer for years, and he’s not a big fan of what came after he left the company. Johnston spoke with Lucha Libre Online for a new interview and said that the music that has been produced since he was released in November of 2017 simply isn’t very good.

“I don’t do trash talking,” Johnston said about the current musical output from the company (per Sportskeeda). “But the closest I’ll get to critical is that, absolutely, I want to slap Vince upside the head! The music is so bad. These days it’s just sound effects and noises and stuff. It doesn’t have anything to do with the characters or the storylines anymore. That’s the essence of the business and its currently lost. I don’t get it.”

Johnston added that while he feels vindicated by that fact, he does feel bad for the talent who have to come out to the themes. He noted, “I hate to say it, but there’s a certain satisfaction that the music now is so bad. It makes me feel better about what I did contribute. It does make me feel bad about for a bunch of wrestlers, because without good music you can’t become a big star. I don’t believe it’s possible. The music is just like a score in a movie; it’s what leads the fans’ emotions. It’s a very visceral, very deeply emotional connection. That’s always what I went for and that’s now what is missing.”

You can check out the full video below.