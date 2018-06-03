Jim Ross Comments on ABC’s Cancellation of Roseanne, Weighs in on Ambien Making Roseanne Barr Do ‘Funny Things’

– As previously reported, ABC cancelled the revival of Roseanne Barr’s sitcom, Roseanne, after she made racist comments on Twitter. Jim Ross commented on the situation on his podcast, The Jim Ross Report, and he weighed in on the claims that Roseanne blamed her controversial tweets on Ambien. Below are some highlights (transcript via Wrestlezone.com).

JR on her show’s cancellation: “She got canceled by ABC as many of you know. Her show was getting great ratings. It premiered with 18 million viewers. It looked like it found a gold mine. I heard the estimate of how much money it was going to lose by the cancellation for advertising was between 35 and 50 million dollars that ABC cut lose from and it also cost a lot of really talented people their jobs. That’s what’s really irking to me. She made a late night racist Twitter post and it will not be repeated here. I liked the show as a matter of fact, kinda reminded me of the old days and Roseanne was like a dozen women I’ve met in my lifetime, very outspoken, very strong; but, you can’t let this pass. It’s just a total lack of judgment. Maybe we should have sensed that when she married Tom Arnold…how smart was that? In any event nobody’s bullet proof…not even Roseanne.”

JR on his drug abuse of Ambien and how it can make you do “funny things”: “I was a 10 year, decade long, Ambien abuser… The Ambien can make you do funny things…It made Roseanne do some funny things, it can make you too, so be leery of that.”