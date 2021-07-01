wrestling / News

Jim Ross Accidentally References ‘WWE Dynamite’ On Tonight’s AEW Show, Comments on Flub

June 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jim Ross Goldenboy AEW Fyter Fest

Jim Ross got a few wires crossed at the end of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, referring to the show as “WWE Dynamite.” The AEW commentator made a verbal SNAFU at the end of tonight’s show when he was hyping the upcoming AEW shows on the road.

During the closing moments, Ross said, “Let me tell you fans, there’s nothing in your life that will top seeing a live WWE Dynamite.” You can see a clip of the segment below. Ross referenced the flub on Twitter, writing:

“Yep I apparently made an untimely error tonight at shows end.

No excuses.

And I’m not quitting.”

