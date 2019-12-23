wrestling / News
AEW News: Jim Ross Accidentally Stabs Himself, Lineup For This Week’s AEW Dark, Extended Sammy Guevara Video
– Jim Ross revealed on Twitter that he accidentally stabbed himself with Japanese knives that his daughter bought him. Luckily he didn’t post a photo of the damage, just the aftermath of the clean-up.
He wrote: “Too funny not to share. Received 2 amazingly SHARP, Japanese knives from daughter Amanda for Christmas but I wasn’t careful when unpacking them. Stuck under finger nail and then my stomach on the react.
All”s well nonetheless.”
– Here are the matches for this week’s AEW Dark:
*Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears.
*Sammy Guevara vs. Brandon Cutler.
*Santana & Ortiz vs. Private Party vs. Best Friends vs. Jack Evans & Angelico.
– AEW has released extended footage of Sammy Guevara’s appearance on Dynamite last week.
