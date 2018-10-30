Jim Ross Addresses Rumors That He’s Going To Start A Wrestling Company

During a recent edition of his podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jim Ross commented on the rumors that he is starting a new professional wrestling promotion.

On Rumors That He’s Going To Start A Wrestling Company: “I’ve got to get something off my chest. I feel like I’m obligated to update folks on the rumor of me and others getting involved in a promotion. I am going to break the news here tonight that there will be a new promotion. I will be involved in it. I have some thousandaires who are also looking to invest in my new idea, the World Domino League where we will double sixes like a b—h. So we shake the bones in J.R.’s World Domino League. And stay tuned with more information coming, which is about as absurd as the rumors last week about all this data that was compiled. Jesus, almighty. Oh well. Fun stuff.”

On Those Reporting That He’s Going To Start A Wrestling Company: “We should get those guys hooked up with Paul O’Brien while writing Slobberknocker 2 and get some storyline ideas or something. And maybe these guys are so creative that if there is a new promotion, maybe they’ll be hired as writers.” Ross added, “that ain’t too likely.”