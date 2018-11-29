Jim Ross Addresses Rumors He’s Involved With All Elite Wrestling

Jim Ross discussed the reports that he is involved with the the rumored new promotion from Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, All Elite Wrestling, on his latest podcast. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the rumors about the promotion: “[We are] assuming one or two things in my opinion. It’s either going to never happen because a TV deal could not be acquired or the TV deal is going to be finalized and it’s going to be big… Feast or famine. The trademark thing with the Khan Family obviously got everyone’s sensor stirred up again… Two things you have to have to start a wrestling company: Television…Talent. In that order…If they don’t get TV, there is no company.”

On his rumored involvement: “I’ve been rumored to be in every role of this company, and I swear to God it’s eye-rolling. At one point it’s [Chris] Jericho and me, which I thought was really stupid. Me and Jericho are going to spend all of the money we’ve made over the years to get into the wrestling business? Are you crazy? Are you nuts? Then it’s we’re not involved at all and it’s these other guys who are the movers and shakers…There ain’t nothing to move here, folks. There ain’t nothing to shake.”

On the possibility of news coming out in the next few monts: “I think activity, whether good, bad or indifferent, will escalate in the new year. TV networks are already in the decision-making mode because I know those talks have been ongoing. But I’m not in that loop. I’m not pitching to anybody. I don’t have a job. I don’t work for them… at this point in time. It’s either not going to happen because the best TV situation could not be earned, or it’s going to be big.”