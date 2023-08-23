Jim Ross on How the AEW Brand Sold Out All In at Wembley

– On the latest edition of Grilling JR, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross discussed this weekend’s AEW All In London show. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jim Ross on AEW All In at Wembley: “Yeah, it’s pretty impressive when you stop to think about it. For me, next year will be 50 years in the wrestling business. I don’t regret a minute of it any of it, quite frankly. Wouldn’t change a damn thing. So yeah, it’s gonna be very memorable. I say this, and I don’t say it in a morbid way, but we all gotta be realistic about our mortality. I don’t know that I’ll ever have the opportunity to be a part of an event like this again. You can’t run an event like that every year, I don’t think. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime deal.”

On AEW striking while the iron was hot: “They struck when the iron was hot. When you don’t have a card, it tells you what sold the event. What sold the event was the brand AEW. It’s just a no-brainer. I’m looking forward to it immensely. Have no idea what match I’m gonna call, or matches. Doesn’t matter to me. Whatever Tony Khan wants, that’s what I’ll do. It’s easy. Coach sends a play in, you’re a player. Run the damn play. Simple as that.”

AEW All In London is scheduled for Sunday, August 27 at Wembley Stadium. Ross will be part of the broadcast team at the show. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.