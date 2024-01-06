Jim Ross Would Have Loved To Call AEW Continental Classic Finals, Praises Eddie Kingston

Jim Ross wishes he had been able to call the AEW Continental Classic Finals at last week’s Worlds End PPV. Eddie Kingston defeated Jon Moxley in the finals to win the Triple Crown, and JR weighed in on the bout on Grilling JR. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Continental Classic finals: “I’d love to have called that match,” Ross said. “It just had so much psychology. Sound and believable psychology. I’m a big fan of Eddie’s passion and his work ethic, so good for him. … He’s paid his dues more times than not, so I’m happy for Eddie Kingston.”

On Kingston getting the win: “I wasn’t even aware of [who] Eddie Kingston was until he came to AEW. He had a couple of really good matches to start off his run in AEW. … So he’s in the right place at the right time. Good for Eddie. Let’s see where this thing takes us.”