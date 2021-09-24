Jim Ross Names AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam As Most Exciting Night Of His Career

Jim Ross has had a lot of big nights in his career, but he’s named AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam as the most exciting of them. JR posted to Twitter on Friday to retweet a post from Bully Ray, who shared the lineup for WWE’s September 23rd, 2000 Madison Square Garden show. That show was a loaded card including a Dudley Boys vs. Edge & Christian Tag Team Championship match, a six-man tag match pitting The Rock, Triple H and The Undertaker against Kane, Chris Benoit and Kurt Angle, and more.

Ross wrote:

“Who booked this card for goodness sakes? #AEWDynamiteGrandSlam? Like @AEW #AEWGrandSlam, this MSG card was loaded. But IMO, Wednesday night was the most exciting night of my pro wrestling career which started in 1974. #Blessed”