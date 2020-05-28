Jim Ross Says AEW Had Live Events Penciled In Before Pandemic To Help Develop Talent

Jim Ross agrees that AEW should do some amount of live events when they can, and said that some were penciled in before COVID-19. The AEW announcer spoke with Wrestling Observer Live and when asked whether the company needs house shows to allow talent to hone their skills, he agreed with the sentiment.

“Absolutely, and I think that’s the plan,” he said. “It’s just, you know, timing is — I know there some live events penciled into the schedule before the virus. You can’t get better working one night a week. Nobody, I don’t care who you are. There’s some minor exceptions, like I don’t think Chris Jericho needs to work four to five nights a week to be great. I think he can be great on Wednesday nights.

“But a lot of guys need to continue to work, and they need to work under supervision of the coaches in AEW so that they can continue to relearn some of the fundamentals. Primarily slowing down, using more psychology and selling. Because you’ve been in the business 10 years doesn’t mean you’re a 10-year veteran. It could mean you had the same experience 10 times. So yeah, house shows are important for us, I think, to develop talent especially, and revenue going forward. But who the hell knows when that’s gonna be? It’s not gonna be any time soon, apparently.”

