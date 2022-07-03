Jim Ross On What He Thought Of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Tony Khan Rebuilding Card Due To Injuries

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed what he thought of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, AEW’s injury situation, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on what he thought of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: “I thought the show was exceptional. It was long and that may be a negative for some people, but the talent worked their asses off. To me, that’s where it starts and ends. Great effort and preparation. Guys weren’t taking liberties with each other, which you could look at a lot of different ways. You want your talent to lay their stuff in and be aggressive and be real. So, we had a lot of show-stopping matches and a lot of matches where guys were put in spots to raise their game. For example, the very unique Orange Cassidy, who is a gimmick guy, had a hell of a match with Will Ospreay. We saw that Orange Cassidy could wrestle. He did the honors, he lost the match. So what? I just enjoyed the hell out of that show. Tony Khan brought me out to do the main events at the end of the show, I think I did like an hour and a half or something. That was different for me. I was coming in as long relief like a baseball player, so to speak. I did the same thing on Dynamite. It was really a good night. An exciting night, and a great crowd. You had a sell-out crowd at the United Center. I thought we had a good accomplishment with a million-dollar gate. It’s great for anybody to do a million-dollar gate. We were really happy about that.

On AEW’s injury situation and Tony Khan rebuilding the card: “We have so many guys hurt, and you know how that is when you have to keep rebuilding cards because of injury. It’s tough, man. Tony Khan did a hell of a job of making chicken salad out of chicken shit with so many guys hurt. A lot of the guys rose to the occasion. The aforementioned Orange Cassidy, he had a great match with Will Ospreay, and I thought Jon Moxley and Tanahashi had a hell of a show-stealer. When you close a shot that is that big and that long and that spectacular, it’s hard to do. It’s hard to close with something unique and you’re telling a different story and how do you get the audience engaged. Moxley and Tanahashi accomplished that. It was a good show.”

