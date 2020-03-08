Jim Ross On What Tony Khan Told Him When He First Joined AEW, Says He Has Freedom There

On the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted, Jim Ross discussed what Tony Khan told him when he first joined AEW, as well as how everyone is given freedom in AEW. Highlights are below.

On what Tony Khan told him when he first started working for AEW: “Coming to work for Tony, when we started talking, he was, ‘I want you to be you, for better, for worse.’ I’m not perfect, I’m gonna make mistakes, I’ve made plenty of them, but I’m having a great time.”

On how everyone in AEW has free reign to do what they believe is right: “We all got free reign to do what we believe is right. If Tony believes he hired the right guys, then why not be a good manager and let them do their job, because here’s the deal, the day we collectively or individually drop the ball, and we fumble enough times in the old redzone, somebody’s ass is gone. I get that. And that’s accountability. And some people are deathly afraid of accountability, because they’ve never had to be accountable.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit AEW Unrestricted with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.