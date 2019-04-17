Jim Ross Says He Believes AEW TV Deal Is ‘Further Along Than People Are Willing to Discuss’

In the latest episode of his podcast, Jim Ross talked about the AEW TV deal and how he believes the deal is further along than some people are willing to discuss.

“I am of the belief that that deal is further along than people are willing, or ready, to discuss,” Ross said. “And I might be wrong, but that’s a very viable product to bring a non-repeating, live, sporting event to a network, is very viable. That’s what they are looking for, they meaning the networks.”

