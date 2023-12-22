Jim Ross Weighs In On AEW TV Return At Dynamite, How It Came About

Jim Ross made a return to AEW TV on this week’s Dynamite, and he recently discussed how it came about. Ross showed up on TV and called the main event match, and he revealed on Grilling JR that it was something that grew out of his original intent to just visit at the show before a comment he made on social media blew up. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On making his return at the show: “I knew that when Oklahoma City was booked, that I would go to the show if I was able, healthy enough, and felt well enough because I would be here for the holidays for my grandkids and my daughters. I just sent out a tweet, casually saying, ‘I look forward to seeing all the guys.’ I was just going to do a little drive-by in the afternoon and say hello to everybody, which I was perfectly fine doing. But then, it kind of grew into a booking idea, apparently.”

On the social media response making it happen: The response on social media, on Twitter especially, was overwhelming, and that influences a lot of people and their decision-making sometimes, so all of a sudden, it became a thing. Tony [Schiavone] promoted it on his piece of business. I didn’t know until we started to walk out, before my music played, that he was going to introduce me. He just came up and [said] he wanted to do it. So, that’s how that started and then I got to go call them a really good match.”