Jim Ross Says AEW Worlds End Felt Like A Reset, Thinks That’s Smart

In the latest episode of Grilling JR (via Fightful), Jim Ross praised AEW Worlds End and said the PPV felt like a reset, which he sees as a good thing. He previously praised the match between Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley.

Ross said: “It’s interesting. It seems like AEW is kind of resetting the table, restarting, so to speak, maybe, and I think that’s smart. I think that’s a good deal. Give everybody a different jersey and give everybody a different role. Let’s just hope they all live up to the hype and role, and it seems like we are. It’s exciting to be a part of it, and I’m happy to be a part of it.“