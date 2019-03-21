Jim Ross Confirms He’s In Talks With AEW

– Speaking to ESPN’s Outside the Lines today, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed his exit from WWE. He also revealed that he is talking to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). You can check out the clip of JR talking about AEW below.

Speaking on if he’s going to AEW next, Ross responded, “I don’t know. We’re talking. We’re talking. I just haven’t signed anything yet. My people and their people are doing their thing. The only agent I grew up knowing was a State Farm agent in Oklahoma. I got a real agent now man! So, they’re working on it. They’re working on it.”

Jim Ross confirmed that he parted ways with WWE earlier this month.