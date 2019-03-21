wrestling / News
Jim Ross Confirms He’s In Talks With AEW
– Speaking to ESPN’s Outside the Lines today, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross discussed his exit from WWE. He also revealed that he is talking to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). You can check out the clip of JR talking about AEW below.
Speaking on if he’s going to AEW next, Ross responded, “I don’t know. We’re talking. We’re talking. I just haven’t signed anything yet. My people and their people are doing their thing. The only agent I grew up knowing was a State Farm agent in Oklahoma. I got a real agent now man! So, they’re working on it. They’re working on it.”
Jim Ross confirmed that he parted ways with WWE earlier this month.
"The only agent I grew up knowing was a State Farm agent in Oklahoma. I got a real agent now man! So, they're working on it…" @JRsBBQ explains what he hopes is next in his career. pic.twitter.com/jCbd4emTpn
— Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) March 21, 2019
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Likely For WWE’s Next Show In Saudi Arabia
- Details On Original Plan For Rey Mysterio and Andrade At Wrestlemania
- Kofi Kingston Reveals How He Botched His Last Big Royal Rumble Spot and Almost Eliminated Himself
- Cody Rhodes Files New Trademarks For Old WCW Shows Including Bash at the Beach