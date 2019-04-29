wrestling / News

Various News: Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler Meet and Greet Set For Starrcast, ROW Gives Kylie Rae A Send Off, PROGRESS Puts Over Past Tournament Winners

April 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Jim Ross announced on Twitter that he and Jerry Lawler will have their own meet and greet during Starrcast, which happens during Memorial Day weekend.

– Reality of Wrestling gave Kylie Rae a send-off last night as she has recently signed with AEW.

– PROGRESS Wrestling has released a new promo highlighting the past four winners of the Super Strong Style tournament.

