Various News: Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler Meet and Greet Set For Starrcast, ROW Gives Kylie Rae A Send Off, PROGRESS Puts Over Past Tournament Winners
– Jim Ross announced on Twitter that he and Jerry Lawler will have their own meet and greet during Starrcast, which happens during Memorial Day weekend.
.@JerryLawler and I would love to entertain you one more time at @StarrcastEvents! pic.twitter.com/rXphjj9Kbb
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 29, 2019
– Reality of Wrestling gave Kylie Rae a send-off last night as she has recently signed with AEW.
A special moment from last night at Ladies Night Out saying goodbye to @IamKylieRae before officially starting with AEW!! #ThankYouKylie pic.twitter.com/dKAD1Yx4hw
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) April 28, 2019
– PROGRESS Wrestling has released a new promo highlighting the past four winners of the Super Strong Style tournament.
Out of these 16 men, who will continue the legacy of @WillOspreay, @WWEAleister, @Travis_BanksPW, and @zacksabrejr? Who's your pick? #sss16. pic.twitter.com/R9JZsG5WFP
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) April 28, 2019
