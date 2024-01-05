Jim Ross Says Andrade el Idolo Leaving AEW Is ‘Unfortunate’

In the latest episode of Grilling JR (via Fightful), Jim Ross spoke about the recent AEW exit of Andrade el Idolo, which Ross said was ‘unfortunate.’ Andrade left the company after a match with Miro at Worlds End.

Ross said: “We haven’t seen his ceiling yet, in my opinion. The guy’s really good, and losing him is unfortunate for AEW because he always gave quality work. A very skilled guy. If I was guessing, and that’s something we’re doing here because I don’t have any clue as to what his future holds, I’d say it’s WWE. They’re always looking for quality talents, Andrade is a quality talent and certainly has earned his opportunities to move up the cards, whatever company he’s working with. He’s a main-event skillset guy, no matter what. But if I were a betting man, I would certainly lean toward Andrade to be a WWE guy sooner than later. They’re doing a lot of nice things with their Latin athletes. He fits the bill there very well. I’m a fan of his work, and I’m sorry to see him leave, but he fulfilled all his obligations and did a hell of a job for us. He’s a keeper, no doubt about it. So I’m thinking if WWE, like they have been, that’s a layup, I think. It’s just really good in that regard. So we’ll see how it works out. Quality talents always rise to the top. If you’re good enough, you’re gonna get noticed in the right way, and I think Andrade used AEW to get notice and to continue to develop his work. So I’m happy for him and Charlotte. Maybe they’re gonna be able to spend some additional time together because of her injury. So good for him. He’s a good guy, he’s a classy guy. Good worker, and I’m glad that he was here for a while. He helped the company, and that’s what you’re looking for.“