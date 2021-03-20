Jim Ross On Andrade Asking For His WWE Release, WWE Being ‘Keenly Aware’ Of AEW, John Laurinaitis Returning

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Andrade asking for his WWE release, WWE not granting it, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on John Laurinaitis returning as WWE’s head of talent relations: “Good for him. Everybody deserves the right to feed their family. I was a little surprised, to be honest with you. I was surprised that he came back in that role. I don’t understand what their exact management chart looks like…..I don’t know if Laurinaitis has the autonomy to hire talent or fire talent, more likely probably not, but I don’t know that. I did talent relations differently than Laurinaitis is gonna do it because I’m a different person, and I was doing it in a different time. I was just reminded I got replaced in 2004 – 17 years ago – and I’m kind of over it. I was surprised, and I hope he does well.”

On Andrade asking for his WWE release: “I am surprised during this COVID climate that people are asking for their release. You damn sure don’t want to ask for a release unless you’ve got somewhere to go where you can establish some stability and financial security. I don’t know if he has that or doesn’t have that. I’m not as familiar with his work, Andrade, as a lot of guys are because I don’t watch as much WWE TV as people would expect. I have different viewing habits now. I’m not going to watch a three-hour RAW. So, a little surprised. Unless you’ve thought it out and you’ve got a good long-range plan in place, it’s probably not the smartest thing to do. If it’s an act of defiance or an act of anger or disappointment, that’s probably not the right reason to ask for a release, especially if he doesn’t have somewhere to go.”

On WWE not granting his release: “To me, it says WWE is keenly aware of AEW and that we’re not that ‘piss ant’ company that Triple H said we were going to be at the beginning. If I were [Andrade], I hope he’s thought it out. Right now, the most significant thing in his career timeline is he’s dating and living with Charlotte. That’s his claim to fame. He is a good worker, don’t get me wrong. He looks great, but right now, he hasn’t distinguished himself. He’s another guy, a very talented other guy. That’s just me now. Would I like to work with him someday? Why not. I’m not surprised that WWE refused it because that allows them not to make him happy or another company happy. They don’t give a shit if he sits at home until the contract’s over. If you’re going to dig yourself a hole, be ready to step in it. You think he endeared himself to the decision-makers? I don’t.”

