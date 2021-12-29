wrestling / News

Jim Ross Announces That He Is Officially Cancer Free

December 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jim Ross took to Twitter today to announce that he is now 100% cancer free after undergoing radiation treatment for skin cancer. Ross had over twenty treatments overall. He also confirmed that he will be working tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, his first in a month.

He wrote: “I’m CANCER FREE! We did it! See you tonight on #AEWDYNAMITE at 8 ET!

