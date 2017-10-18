wrestling / News
Jim Ross Appearing on Colin Cowherd’s Show Thursday, Book Signing Tour Dates Set
October 18, 2017 | Posted by
– According to PWinsider, Jim Ross will be appearing on this Thursday’s edition of The Colin Cowherd Show on FS1 on Thursday at 2 PM ET to promote his autobiography, Ross also has the following book signing dates set…
* Sunday October 22 at 2PM on Oklahoma City
* Tuesday October 24 in Skokie, IL at 7PM
* Wednesday October 25 at 7PM in Chicago, IL – Pro Wrestling Tees
* Thursday October 26 in Monroeville, PA (Pittsburgh area)
* Thursday November 9 at 7PM in Atlanta, GA
* Friday November 17 at 7PM in Houston, TX (Survivor Series weekend)
* Wednesday November 29 at 7PM in New Orleans, LA