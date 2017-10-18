Jim Ross Appearing on Colin Cowherd’s Show Thursday, Book Signing Tour Dates Set

– According to PWinsider, Jim Ross will be appearing on this Thursday’s edition of The Colin Cowherd Show on FS1 on Thursday at 2 PM ET to promote his autobiography, Ross also has the following book signing dates set…

* Sunday October 22 at 2PM on Oklahoma City

* Tuesday October 24 in Skokie, IL at 7PM

* Wednesday October 25 at 7PM in Chicago, IL – Pro Wrestling Tees

* Thursday October 26 in Monroeville, PA (Pittsburgh area)

* Thursday November 9 at 7PM in Atlanta, GA

* Friday November 17 at 7PM in Houston, TX (Survivor Series weekend)

* Wednesday November 29 at 7PM in New Orleans, LA