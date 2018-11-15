Jim Ross On How Becky Lynch’s Injury Can Boost Her Star Power Even More

During a recent edition of his podcast, (via Wrestlezone, Jim Ross spoke about how Becky Lynch’s recent injury could boost her star power even more…

On How Becky Lynch’s Injury Can Boost Her Star Power Even More: “It’s just that right now the women are involved in the most captivating storylines. You with me? So that’s my take on that. And whether or not Charlotte was the ideal person to replace Becky Lynch is very subjective. Here’s the deal: who’s better right now? There’s no 100% accurate answer. All the top stars during that Attitude Era and beyond had to deal with injuries. It’s apart of the game and you know why? Do you really know why? Because it’s not ballet and people unfortunately get hurt. It’s smart of WWE to follow the concussion protocol to the letter. Becky’s long-term health is worth much more than a main event at Survivor Series or anywhere else. And the Rousey/Lynch scenario, I’m assuming, if you’re smart, you resume it somewhere down the road sooner than later. There’s an interest there. People have made an emotional investment in that rivalry. And plus, the other aspect is that Becky beat Rousey up with a chair and tried to break her arm in the locker room. Wouldn’t you think that would be enough motivation to follow the storyline up? Exactly. So it’s unfortunate for Becky at this time.”

On The Two Wrestlers He’d Start a Territory With: “If I was involved and starting a territory or if I owned a territory. Those two cats would be on my scav list. AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. I want build the experience, and dedication, and team work and respect. Those two guys got a world of that and because they’d be leaders that trickles down to everybody else. And those that don’t accept the traits of Styles and Daniel Bryan don’t need to be on your team. It’s pretty simple.”