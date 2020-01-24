Jim Ross Discusses If He Ever Encouraged Female Talent in WWE To Get Breast Implants, Talks Ludvig Borga’s Nazi Tattoo

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed whether he ever suggested to female talent that they get breast implants while working for WWE, as well as Ludvig Borga having a Nazi tattoo. Highlights are below.

On if he ever suggested to female talent that they get breast implants: “Nope, sure didn’t. Didn’t step in that territory, because you’re defenseless if something goes awry. It’s gotta be a personal decision made by the talent if they believe it will enhance their TV persona and their overall look, as to what is acceptable by general society, then that’s gonna be their call. Now if they need time off to get it done, obviously, if they need money to help, advance some money to get surgery done, I think we’ve done those things, but that was always based on the talent’s decision. People gonna roll their eyes at this one but it just wasn’t my place to tell you to get a boob job and then something go wrong and you did it because you felt like you were compelled to because your boss said to, and now you get issues, the WWE’s got a problem. So, that’s kind of where we were with that, we just never did that. And some, I’m sure there’s gonna be somebody who’s gonna say, ‘Well, I knew if I didn’t do it…’ Yeah, OK.”

On Ludvig Borga having a Nazi tattoo on his calf: “I guess somebody saw him in the shower. I didn’t have guys do body cavity searches or nothing man. Nobody dropped their drawers in my offers. I ain’t Harvey Weinstein here. We found out about it and of course the deal was, I even think, if I’m not mistaken, he was wearing boots that were low cut and he had a very diminutive SS tattoo. It wasn’t huge. It wasn’t overbearingly large. But it was there. So I think the discussion was, the discussion should have been, we can’t use you, because if we do, we’re basically condoning the Holocaust, that’s how I looked at it. And I didn’t think that was anything we wanted to be compared to. So he got different boots and covered it up. There might have been a handful of times, before he got new boots, that that was even seen there. But it was very uncomfortable and he was uncomfortable and he was untalented, but he had a million dollar look.”

