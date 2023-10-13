Jim Ross Recalls Bret Hart Pushing WWE To Sign Adam Copeland

Adam Copeland is in AEW now, but the bulk of his career was with WWE and Jim Ross recalled Bret Hart’s influence in his getting signed there. JR talked about Copeland’s signing to WWE as Edge on the latest Grilling JR episode and noted that Hart called WWE to vouch for Copeland, which was “all it took.” You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Copeland being on WWE’s radar at the time: “We were aware of Adam’s abilities. He had a great personality, he was a total team guy — ‘Yes, sir. No, sir.’ He was very polite. His momma raised him well. God bless her. But Bret calling me to speak up in a positive way for Adam was really the cherry on the sundae. I mean, nobody in the business of wrestling was more respected than Bret Hart, so he was very effusive about Adam’s potential.”

On Hart selling Copeland as a guy to sign: “Bret definitely did a great job of recruiting and selling him, and I’m sure glad he made that phone call.”

On convincing Vince McMahon of Copeland’s potential: “I looked at my [WWE] budget and the right thing to do was paying off Edge’s student loans. So you start your career debt-free, and that’s what we did. I’m glad Vince thought it was a great idea. At that time, Vince was sold — this kid had something.”