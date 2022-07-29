Jim Ross On Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock At WWE SummerSlam 2002, Whether Lesnar Or Kurt Angle Had Better Rookie Year

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock at SummerSlam 2002, whether Lesnar or Kurt Angle had a better rookie year, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on Brock Lesnar vs. The Rock at SummerSlam 2002: “I never heard one negative word out of Rock regarding doing the honors for Brock Lesnar. Not one peep. So, that tells me Rock was cool with it and we had the right guy. Young, big, athletic, and Rock could appreciate that because he was at one time, very young, very big, and very athletic and still was to that day. So, I think just the fact that Rock had the match would tell me he was cool with the creative and certainly the match made sense. We’re making a star, just like we did with Rock. He understood that, man. When you’re a third-generation wrestler, you get it. Who’s to say this was only gonna be a one-off? Brock could’ve come back at any other time and worked a return match and draw money and make another massive payday.”

On whether Lesnar or Kurt Angle had a better rookie year: “Hard to say. There’s a fine line. When you read off the accolades Brock earned in his first year, it’s pretty astonishing. But if you do the same review for Kurt, it’s pretty astonishing. I don’t know how you determine who was better because they were both extraordinary. That’s what you get, more often than not if they’re gonna make it, when you recruit, sign, and train a wrestler with legitimate athletic backgrounds. They’re competitive, they work through injury, they’re a little stubborn, but there’s a lot of great traits you get from a guy that migrated from a locker room and a team environment. There just is.”

