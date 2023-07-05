Jim Ross Praises Bryan Danielson As a ‘Gift’ For AEW

Jim Ross believes Bryan Danielson is the gift that keeps on giving for AEW. JR weighed in on Danielson’s contributions to AEW’s creative process on the latest episode of Grilling JR, noting that his “mind for the business” has benefitted him as a writer for AEW storylines.

“What a gift he is to the business,” Ross said (per Wrestling Inc). “What a gift he is to AEW. I think Bryan Danielson could write television better than anybody we got,” Ross said. “I think he’s got a great mind for the business, and I’m sure that going forward, his contributions won’t be limited to what happens bell-to-bell. He’s a great addition to the team.”

Danielson has been working creatively on AEW Collision and also has reportedly been involved in helping AEW’s talents as a coach. He is currently out of action after suffering a broken arm during his match against Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.