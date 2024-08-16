Jim Ross Says He Will Call AEW All In Main Event

During an appearance for Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table (via Fightful), Jim Ross said that he’s probably calling the main event of AEW All In, which will be Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World title.

He said: “I’m getting ready to go to London for AEW [All In]. I think I’m scheduled to call the Bryan Danielson/Swerve match. That’s gonna be a barn-burner, a slobberknocker if you will. Both of them are hungry, both of them are great.“