Jim Ross Says His Cancer Surgery Was Successful
May 28, 2025 | Posted by
Jim Ross has given an update on his surgery for colon cancer, noting that it was a success. As noted, the AEW announcer underwent the surgery on Tuesday to deal with his cancer diagnosis. He posted to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that the surgery was successful.
Ross wrote:
“Happy to say that today’s cancer surgery was a success. Now we be begin to rehabilitate.”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to JR as he recovers.
