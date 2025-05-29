wrestling / News

Jim Ross Says His Cancer Surgery Was Successful

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jim Ross AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Jim Ross has given an update on his surgery for colon cancer, noting that it was a success. As noted, the AEW announcer underwent the surgery on Tuesday to deal with his cancer diagnosis. He posted to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that the surgery was successful.

Ross wrote:

“Happy to say that today’s cancer surgery was a success. Now we be begin to rehabilitate.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to JR as he recovers.

