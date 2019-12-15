Jim Ross Discusses Chavo Guerrero & Big Show Getting Into A Backstage Fight At A Smackdown Taping in 2004

On the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross talked about an incident backstage at a Smackdown taping in WWE in 2004 where, according to Wade Keller, Chavo Guerrero and Big Show got into an argument over smaller wrestlers and bigger wrestlers, with Chavo calling Big Show fat and lazy, leading to Big Show throwing Chavo across a dressing room. Highlights are below.

“Well, probably it was a culmination of things,” Ross said. “If I had to rebuild this case, your honor, I would suggest that perhaps we would find a scenario where Big Show had been busting Chavo’s balls because he knew that he could, over for a few days. It probably started out as a very lighthearted, tongue-in-cheek, satirical riff, and that it matriculated down the field into a shoot. And Chavo is a man’s man, he’s not going to back away even though he knows he’s on the short end of the stick, no pun intended. So he stood up for his own honor and they did their thing and it was over quickly, thank God nobody got hurt. Look, guys travel, it’s hard to explain this sometimes to people, we don’t know what day that was. It was at the end of a 10 day run, or the beginning of a 10 day run, did either one of these guys have an issue with their wives before they left home, are either one of them hurting and they’re working because they don’t have the job security to stay home. There’s a lot of things that go into the mindset of these cats. So you never know on that deal. So I’m just guessing that it was a cumulative effect, that Chavo had heard enough, and, ‘I heard enough, I can’t stand it anymore.’ So that’s where we were, I’m guessing.”

