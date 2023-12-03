Jim Ross Believes Christian Cage Is One Of Wrestling’s Best Heels

Jim Ross believes that Christian Cage has become one of the best heels in the wrestling business. JR weighed in on Cage’s current heel run on his Grilling JR podcast, noting that the AEW TNT Champion’s size and look held him back to a degree in WWE.

“His size [and] look didn’t do him any favors at certain points in his career,” Ross said (per Fightful). “I know that my belief is that McMahon did not push him more because he didn’t like Christian’s look. It didn’t sell. It wasn’t the ‘wow factor.’ He wasn’t the guy, except for his hair, that could walk through an airport and be noticed. He fit in. Edge, being 6’4, stood out.”

He continued, “So, yeah. Size had a big issue there, at times. He’s passed it now, thank God, for AEW. That’s why he’s one of the best heels in the friggin’ business.”