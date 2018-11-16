Jim Ross Clarifies Reason He’s Finishing Up With NJPW

– Jim Ross took to Twitter to clarify why his tenure with New Japan Pro Wrestling is coming to an end. Ross posted to his social media account noting that it had nothing to do with personal issues with either NJPW or AXS TV, and simply said that he “was unable to legally negotiate a new arrangement.”

Ross said earlier this month that the reason he isn’t re-signing has to do with his WWE contract, stating that he would “have to get a special [dispensation] made by WWE because I have a contact with them too through the end of March.”