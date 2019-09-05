Jim Ross on How John Cena Was Initially Unimpressed With CM Punk, How Punk Overcame Being Seen as an ‘Indy Darling’

– On the latest Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed CM Punk and his tenure in WWE, and how CM Punk had to battle with the stigma as being seen as an “indy darling” in WWE, and how John Cena was initially unimpressed with Punk’s physique. However, Ross notes things did get better for Punk in the locker room once other talents saw that he could work and make them look great. Below are some highlights.

Ross on how WWE Superstars might look down on an indy talent with a reputation like CM Punk: “Yeah, absolutely. And again, it comes back to physique. Think about it. So [John] Cena said — and I didn’t see the DVD — I remember it, and I remember it selling pretty well as a matter of fact. But Cena’s assessment was based on look. You can’t make an assessment on somebody by saying, ‘I finally saw this guy and I said this is it?’ He didn’t even know him. Hadn’t met him. He didn’t even have a relationship with him. It’s the eyeball test, and you know, even though Punk was great conditioned, but he didn’t have that bodybuilder’s physique. Now, I tell ya, he started getting — adding some bulk, and his nutrition I’m sure improved, and he started going to the gym more and working on his body. But yeah, it was not fair in that regard.”

CM Punk on how his reputation as an indy darling affected him in the WWE locker room: “Same thing — Go back and think about this. In, I think it was — when was it? 2000 and [2004]…? Here’s the deal, a couple things. He got a five-star match, did Punk, with Samoa Joe by Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter. That would get around. Some of the guys would look at that as a great accomplishment. And some of the guys who weren’t getting those five-star ratings looked at it as bull****. So, a lot of little things like that made him — and excuse me if I don’t say this accurately, the ‘internet darling.’ But to say, ‘Well, I saw him and this is it?’ John had not even seen Punk work as far as I know. So, how do you make an assessment on that? And as a responsible producer, why would you allow talent to say something that’s so self-incriminating and just didn’t hold water? So, I don’t know how that worked either, but nonetheless, it goes back to the same thing, man.”

Ross on how other WWE wrestlers realized Punk can make them look good and have great matches with them: “You talked earlier about Triple H and Shawn [Michaels] not being big fans of Punk. Were they not big fans of Punk because he didn’t do drugs? No. Or drink? No. And by the way, Triple H doesn’t do drugs or drink either. So, I didn’t never understand that either. But the deal was, it comes back, does he have the look that we, as in WWE, covet for a spot on our roster, or especially, on a main event level situation. And that was where that came about right there. Just simply, he didn’t have a bodybuilder physique, but he had the body of an athlete and as a wrestler. And then again, as I said Conrad, some of these cats saw how he could work and how he could adapt his style to incorporate with yours to make it a more seamless presentation. Then everybody wanted to work with him because they saw this son of a gun is really, really good, and he can make me look good, and we can have some great matches.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.