Jim Ross Thinks CM Punk Will Remain In Wrestling, Thinks WWE Is Likely

In the latest episode of Grilling JR (via Fightful), Jim Ross speculated on the future of CM Punk after he was fired from AEW earlier this month. Ross stated that he thinks WWE will be his most likely destination but admitted he may be wrong.

He said: “I hope so, and I think it’ll probably happen. I just don’t have any leads or any dirt. He’s still young enough and hungry enough I think to go out and grab those big paydays. I just don’t know where or when. Obviously, one would assume, that’s all I’m doing, one would assume that CM Punk’s next destination could be WWE. But there’s no guarantee of that, either. I don’t know how they left it. Then when you go through a big turnover like WWE did this week with the Endeavor thing being finalized, you never know. I’m gonna miss him because I enjoy being around him, and we have such a small crew that comes on Saturday night. It’s a pretty unique environment, Collision nights. A whole lot less people are there. He’s too good not to use his skills. But I don’t know. He’s a different cat, as everybody knows. That’s not a revelation, either.“