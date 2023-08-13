Jim Ross Praises Cody Rhodes & Talks About His Own Hopes For All In

In his most recent Grilling JR podcast, AEW’s Jim Ross shared his thoughts on two major industry events — one just past and one still to come (per Wrestling Inc). According to Ross, Cody Rhodes’ match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam was a highlight of the show for him personally. Ross also talked about the upcoming anticipation for AEW’s All In show in London later this month. You can find some highlights from Ross and listen to the complete podcast below.

On Rhodes’ performance at SummerSlam: “The exclamation point to that match [was] Lesnar reaching out, raising Cody’s hand, and shaking hands. You know it was just really a cool moment. …Cody’s on his way. All he’s building toward is the main event at WrestleMania next year in Philly, so I’m happy for Cody.”

On how he hopes All In compares to SummerSlam’s success: “I’m glad [WWE] did well. My congratulations to them and we hope to be able to replicate some of those same traits over at Wembley Stadium. …The MJF and Adam Cole match, we’re hanging our hat on that, right now anyway.”

On his own goals for All In: “Talent’s gonna be very, very motivated to make their mark on this amazing event and contribute. I’m looking at it and I’m very motivated to be a part of that show, somehow, if I call one match or two or three, whatever. You want to be able to contribute to the success of a major event and by God, this is a major event, without question.”