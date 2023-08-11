Jim Ross Says Collision Has A Calmer Atmosphere Than Dynamite

On his most recent episode of Grilling JR, AEW’s Jim Ross offered a comparison of AEW’s two primary brands (via Fightful). Ross explained the change in tone between AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite and shared his thoughts on what factors contribute to the variance in both shows. You can find a highlight from Ross and listen to the podcast episode below.

On his gauge on the tone of both weekly events: “The atmosphere at Collision, in my opinion, is entirely different than the mindset and the atmosphere at Dynamite. There’s less people, less crew, less talents, so it’s a lot calmer. I think the talents have more time to work their matches out. It’s just a different atmosphere, and it’s a good atmosphere. Always fun. Good seeing the talents. We got a good crew going. I think Punk and Tony Khan pretty much put that roster together, and I like it. That’s good talents. They’re motivated. They like the ownership of that show and the fact that they can make a difference, and I think that’s cool. All good, man. I’m looking to it. I enjoy being around the talent.”