Jim Ross Comments On His AXS TV Contract Ending

During a recent addition of his podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jim Ross spoke about his time at AXS TV coming to an end…

“I think some people know this, but I’m not sure. I love working for AXS TV as much as any job I’ve ever had since I was a kid. Seriously, great people. I love the network and I believe in what Mark Cuban is doing, his staff, Adam Swift, all the dudes, Danny Zack our producer, but my contract with AXS ends at the end the year. And to get it extended, I would have to get a special [dispensation] made by WWE because I have a contact with them too through the end of March [2019]. So it looks as if our last voiceover session for Josh [Barnett] and I is next week. I hate to see that come to an end, but you never know how things come back around. I’m not closing any doors. It’s not by choice. It’s just sort of a contractual situation that has to be remedied and it will be in time. I think Josh is also moving on, so we’ll have a really good voiceover session. I have really enjoyed working with him too, with Josh, so it’s kind of a bittersweet month in that respect.”