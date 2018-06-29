Jim Ross Comments on CM Punk’s Possible Future in Wrestling

On a recent edition of his podcast (transcript credit wrestlinginc.com), Jim Ross spoke about CM Punk’s UFC 225 loss and his potential future in wrestling…

“Hey the guy lost a unanimous decision. he went three rounds against Mike Jackson. I don’t know how much Jackson celebrated himself there. He didn’t impress Dana White and it looks like, according to what White has said, this was likely CM Punk’s last UFC fight. I hope Dana’s right. I hope that’s an accurate prediction. Hey look, I love CM Punk’s willingness to try something new, boldly try something new, compete on an entirely different canvas. But let’s be honest – at his age and skillset, I hope that Phil Brooks will look elsewhere for a new challenge. I don’t see Punk ever, ever, being full time for any [pro] wrestling company again. See what I did there, a little Chris Jericho thing? At this stage in [Punk’s] life and his recent experiences in the pro wrestling biz, plus, he’s not in a cash-strapped situation. He [has] got nothing left to prove. He doesn’t owe the wrestling fans anything. He [has] given it all to you. What more do you want? How many more years? So he [has] got a lot of marketable skills, Phil Brooks. I think he’d be a great broadcaster in many areas. He [has] got a lot of interests. But CM Punk is, as Gordon Solie used to describe ‘Cowboy’ Bill Watts in Florida Championship Wrestling, when Gordon would say, ‘that ‘Cowboy’ is a strange enigma that many simply do not understand. Uh-uh.'”