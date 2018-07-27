Jim Ross Comments On Hulk Hogan’s Reinstatement & New Day and Titus O’Neil’s Responses

– On the latest episode of The Ross Report (transcript via WrestleZone), Jim Ross spoke about Hulk Hogan’s reinstatement into the WWE and the responses that were given from New Day & Titus O’Neil…

“I felt that Titus and New Day were very honest and open, talked from the heart about how they felt and I admire people that do that. You have to understand African Americans have had so much prejudice, so much mistreatment in our country. So the deal is, is that Hogan, he’s gotta continue to move forward in a positive way. He’s gotta be honest, he’s gotta stay in a healing manner. So ladies and gentlemen, only time will tell (‘brother’), but if everyone involved does their part from the heart and their soul it could result in great things. So let’s allow this to play out and if anybody belongs in the WWE Hall Of Fame, it’s Hulk Hogan.”