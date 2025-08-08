Jim Ross Confirms He Will Be Calling Matches At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross confirmed that he will be making the trip to London, England, to provide commentary for the upcoming AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Here are the highlights:

On his status for the show: “Found out this week through my communication with Tony Khan that he wants me to be in London at the O2 to call a couple of matches. And so yeah, I’m going to London. And that’s a hell of a building… it’s London’s version of Madison Square Garden. It’s THE arena, and I’ve played it several times. It’s always cool. The crowd’s always lively. It seems like they come there and they anticipate greatness because of all the precedent that that building has set with great shows, big shows, big-time things.”

On the Okada vs. Swerve Strickland main event: “Lot of physicality, smoothness, nothing clumsy. I think they’ll tell good stories without question. So I’m looking forward to that. I hope I get to call that one. I’m a big Okada fan. He seems to rise to the occasion every time there’s a lot of lights on. He’s just a very talented guy… So I expect greatness. And that’s the thing about these AEW shows, these big shows: the talents realize how important it is to perform at a high level, and they do.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.