Various News: Jim Ross Confirms He’s Finishing Up With AXS TV, Cyborg Says Becky Lynch is The Man, Braun Strowman Stands Up To Stephanie McMahon

November 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– It was previously reported that Jim Ross would be finishing up with AXS TV. Ross has posted the following on Twitter, confirming that he’s recording his final sessions with AXS TV and that would be it until his contract is finished up at the end of the year.

– It appears that Cris Cyborg Justino is still no fan of Ronda Rousey, posting the following support of Becky Lynch after last night’s WWE Raw. Other WWE stars also reacted…

– During last night’s WWE Raw, Stephanie McMahon & Braun Strowman had an in ring segment where Strowman didn’t back down from McMahon. Strowman posted the following on Instagram…

Larry Csonka
