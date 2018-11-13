Various News: Jim Ross Confirms He’s Finishing Up With AXS TV, Cyborg Says Becky Lynch is The Man, Braun Strowman Stands Up To Stephanie McMahon

– It was previously reported that Jim Ross would be finishing up with AXS TV. Ross has posted the following on Twitter, confirming that he’s recording his final sessions with AXS TV and that would be it until his contract is finished up at the end of the year.

I’m reluctantly heading to #LAX this week for my final voiceover session with @AXSTV as these 3 shows will take us to the end of the year when my contract ends. Thanks @Adamswift34 @dannyzack & the entire crew. 🙏 More Wednesday on a new.. pic.twitter.com/CwMeEEhPxu — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) November 13, 2018

– It appears that Cris Cyborg Justino is still no fan of Ronda Rousey, posting the following support of Becky Lynch after last night’s WWE Raw. Other WWE stars also reacted…

@BeckyLynchWWE is my favorite wrestler — Austin Creed aka Death Reheated (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 13, 2018

Guys, I know I’m technically Team Raw….but I’ve gotta say it…@BeckyLynchWWE is a straight up badass. #wwe — Charly Arnolt (@CharlyCarusoWWE) November 13, 2018

– During last night’s WWE Raw, Stephanie McMahon & Braun Strowman had an in ring segment where Strowman didn’t back down from McMahon. Strowman posted the following on Instagram…