Jim Ross Confirms Skin Cancer Issue, Shares Update

– As previously reported, AEW broadcaster and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross noted he was getting tested for skin cancer this week. He shared an update on his testing earlier today via Twitter, confirming he did have skin cancer.

Jim Ross added that he’s en route to Orlando, Florida for tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and he’s still waiting to hear from the radiologist on his best course for treatment.

He stated, “On my way to Orlando for tonight’s @AEW Dynamite. Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation. Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many.” You can view Ross’ tweet below.