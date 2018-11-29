Jim Ross Continues to Deny Involvement in All Elite Wrestling

On a recent edition of his podcast (transcript via Wrestlezone), Jim Ross continued to deny any involvement in All Elite Wrestling and more…

On WWE Not Utilizing The 205 Live Stars on Raw: “That’s daunting. Look, as long as WWE does a three-hour Monday Night RAW and we all understand the financial implications of doing three hours, I get that and for that reason, the old ‘quote unquote’ bottom line, I’m not against a three hour show. I think there’s some things that they can add to it. I think they can add a little bit more 205 [Live] content and attempt, at least attempt to the national audience, a bigger audience, to get some of those talented young guys over that are in the 205 brand. I don’t understand that because they’re always going to be perceived as ‘that online show, that digital show and they’re not really the main stars of any kind, they’re just those smaller guys, preliminary guys. They don’t even put them on RAW or SmackDown very often.’ I think that’s a bad perception.”

On Rumors He’s Involved With All Elite Wrestling: “I’ve been rumored to be in every role in this company and what you find out is eye-rolling, I swear to God it’s eye-rolling. At one point it’s Jericho and me, which I thought ‘that’s really stupid.’ Me and Jericho are gonna spend all the money we made over the years to get into the wrestling business. ‘Nah, you crazy? Are you nuts?’ Then secondly, then we’re not involved at all. It’s these other guys that are really the movers and shakers. There ain’t nothing to move here, folks. There ain’t nothing to shake. Am I dodging all the issues here, Dave or is there something that I’m not addressing that people don’t understand.”