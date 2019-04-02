Jim Ross Says He Can Contribute to AEW in Different Ways, Talks Video Game Voiceover Work

– Jim Ross discussed his AEW negotiations, his voiceover work for the WWE 2K games and more during his recent episode of The Ross Report. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his AEW negotiations: “We’re talking to AEW. I mentioned that before. They are an exciting young company. I’d like to think I could contribute to their success either at ringside, calling the play-by-play, or behind-the-scenes. Those details are still being discussed and when we get something finalized, I’m thinking within the next few days at most, we’ll let everybody know. So life is good, man. When one door closes, another door opens if you let it. And that’s my choice. Another door is opening and if all goes well, knock on wood, as I’m doing right now [knocks]. Hear it? I’m knocking on wood that everything’s cool. It’s going to be a good year.”

On House of Hardcore appearing in a video game: “I see where Tommy Dreamer is back in the news. Tommy’s House Of Hardcore will be in a video game, RetroMania Wrestling, so that’s going to be an interesting proposition, opportunity, I should say, for Tommy. He works hard, man. He’s a one-man band. But it could be a big deal. I can tell you this: I made six-figures plus on many occasions for my work on the 2K games for WWE. It’s a big deal, so if you’re lucky enough to get involved with the video games, and they sell, they’ve got to sell – it wasn’t like appearance money. It was like part of your royalties. The more they sold, the more you made.”