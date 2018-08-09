Jim Ross On The Dangers Of Closing WWE Summerslam With Lesnar vs. Reigns

On a recent edition of his podcast (via wrestlinginc.com), Jim Ross spoke about he dangers of closing Summerslam with Lesnar vs. Reigns, and more…

On The Dangers Of Closing WWE Summerslam With Lesnar vs. Reigns: “Reigns and Lesnar I guess will go on last at SummerSlam.” Ross said, “I assume that. I don’t know that. But if it is the last match of a long night, is that position you want to have your Universal title displayed under? I’m not sure. I’m not sure at all and I wonder what kind of reaction these two gentlemen are going to receive from the live audience. And if it is overtly negative, is that the image or the sound that you go off the air with? Just my question.”

On NXT Stars That Impress Him: “I love Roderick Strong. I love Adam Cole. Kyle O’Reilly’s really good. Gosh, I mean there’s a ton of talents and I’m going to leave out a bunch of guys. I like Aleister Black.” Ross added, “I mean, their cupboards aren’t bare by any stretch. It’s hard to name one guy who stands out head and shoulders above everybody else because I believe it’s that competitive.” Ross explained, “and I think, as fans, for us, that’s a good thing. The NXT guys have done a tremendous job in recruiting [and] scouting talents. So there’s a lot of parity, so at some point, natural athleticism, acquiring their skillsets, improving their skillsets, will set in and then talents will start distancing themselves. But, right now, a lot of those guys are nose-to-nose. But Strong and Cole, you can’t go wrong with either of those two picks. And it’s time for them. It’s time for them to tell a great story, and come in, and blow the audience away, and they can do that.”