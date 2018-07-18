Jim Ross: Dean Ambrose Will Return to A Hero’s Welcome

– During a recent edition of The Ross Report (transcript via wrestlinginc.com) Jim Ross spoke about Dean Ambrose and how fans will respond to him when he comes back…

On Dean Ambrose’s WWE Return: “Dean Ambrose is going to come back to a hero’s welcome because he [has] been missed.” Ross added, “everybody wants new again. And, secondly, I don’t know how much momentum Dean Ambrose would have in a program with Strowman unless you believe losing in 10, 15 minutes is getting momentum. That’s probably what would happen. So I say you bring him back, let him get reestablished as a fan favorite in that kind of a crazy character that he is, and then let it evolve. But he’s going to be a babyface coming back because he [has] been missed. He [has] had surgery and the whole nine yards. He [has] missed a big part of a big year for him, so I don’t think him coming back as a villain makes any sense. But we’ll see. Stranger things have happened.”

On His Failed Nickname For Undertaker: “Of all the names that I threw out there, some stuck and some didn’t.” Ross explained, “this one did not, obviously. If it did, it stuck in a bad way. But the Booger Red definition is very simple and this is a very often asked question. Booger Red was in reference to the great Texas linebacker, the late Tommy Nobis. Tommy Nobis wore number 60. He had a 20-inch neck. He had red hair. And so all through school, because he was such a fierce hitter, at 6’3″, probably 245 [lbs.], linebacker, he was huge for that position in that era. He unhinged people. His nickname was Booger Red. Well, if you look in the dictionary for what a booger is, it’s not something that you go look for with you index finger in your nose. Booger means a goblin or something like that, a scary person or a scary entity specifically, so I thought, ‘well, this might stretch out there and make something.’ Taker is that macabre type of figure and Booger Red was kind of a tribute to his Texas heritage. And, basically, what happened is that it s–t the bed and so that’s where we are. And that’s who Booger Red was. It was trying to use a little football and Tommy Nobis was the baddest of the bad. There was nobody like him. He’d tear you apart, blah, blah, blah. Taker’s the same way in his world. And Taker, of course, had red hair. Anyway, the more you explain it the more crappy it is.”